Robert Jeffrey Allen, age 56, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. In his spare time, he loved to work on cars and was a huge Tennessee Vols football fan. He was of Church of God faith.
He is preceded in death by his Father, Robert Burton Allen and his Brother, Ernest Smith.
He was survived by his Mother, Lucille Allen; Sisters, Joan Jones and Stella Rowlett (David); Uncle, Virgil Smith; Aunts, Hulda Wilson and Edna Parsons; Nephews, Reginald Smith, Talmadge Smith, Eric Smith, and Brian Smith; Nieces, Sharon Renee Simpson, Crystal Simpson, Shawnetta Dent, Katrina Bethancourt, and Shonda Smith; 16 Great Nieces and Nephews; Special Friends, Jay Belew (Valerie) and Jon Gobble.
Visitation will be held at the Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Chapel on Sunday, November 6, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. with the Funeral Service to follow at 2:00 p.m.
Interment will be at Mt. Olive Cemetery.
