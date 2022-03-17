Robert Keith Beckman

Robert Keith Beckman , age 62 of St. Joseph, TN passed away Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at home after a sudden illness.  He was a native of Lawrence County,TN,a machinist,and of the Catholic faith.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Monday, March 21, 2022 at 6:00 pm. 

Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Loretto Memorial Chapel.

Survivors are:

Son-                                      Steven Beckman (Tonya)                     Lexington, AL

2 Grandsons-                      Dakota & Drew Beckman                    Lexington, AL

Preceded in death by:

Mother- Waunell Rogers Myres

     

