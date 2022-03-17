Robert Keith Beckman , age 62 of St. Joseph, TN passed away Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at home after a sudden illness. He was a native of Lawrence County,TN,a machinist,and of the Catholic faith. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Monday, March 21, 2022 at 6:00 pm.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Son- Steven Beckman (Tonya) Lexington, AL
2 Grandsons- Dakota & Drew Beckman Lexington, AL
Preceded in death by:
Mother- Waunell Rogers Myres
