Robert Kenneth Jones, age 82, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, in NHC, Pulaski.
He was born in Goodspring, TN on July 10, 1940, retried from Maremont Gabriel, member of Shores Baptist Church, preceded in death by his parents, John Kenneth and Ruth Elizabeth McDougal Jones, a brother, Billy Jones.
Visitation will be on Saturday, August 6, 2022, beginning at 11:00 AM until funeral time at 1:00 PM at the Shores Baptist Church with burial to follow in Shores Memory Garden.
Survivors are: wife, Marie Jones, Goodspring, daughter, Karen McIntyre and William, Murfreesboro, sisters, Betty Gordon, Pulaski, Barbara Doggett (Paul), Pulaski, Glenda Thomas, Rogersville, AL, grandson, Zach McIntyre, special friends, Chester Morris and Linda, host of other friends and relatives.
Memorials may be made to Shores Memory Garden or the charity of your choice.
Please, wearing of masks is encouraged.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
