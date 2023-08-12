Robert Kenneth “Kenny” Turner passed away August 11th, 2023 at his home in Pulaski, TN. He was born in Columbia, TN. on August 2nd, 1960, 63 years old.
Kenny loved his family very much. He enjoyed hunting and fishing when he could. He was an avid baseball player and a coach when his children were little. He was an industrial mechanic and electrician at Frito Lay.
The visitation will be 1:00pm to 4:00pm Sunday, August 13th, 2023, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be held at 1:00pm Monday, August 14th, 2023 at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home.
The burial will follow in Giles Memory Gardens in Pulaski, Tennessee.
He is preceded in death by his father Robert Lentz “Bobby” Turner along with his sister Cynthia Diane Turner.
He is survived by,
His wife Darlene Turner of Pulaski, Tennessee.
Daughter, Angela Beech of Pulaski, Tennessee.
Son, Kory Beech of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.
Son, Josh Turner of Jacksonville, Alabama.
Son, Kyle (Cassie) Turner of Lester, Alabama
Mother, Christine Turner of Pulaski, Tennessee.
Nephews, Caleb and Lentz Burns of Pulaski, Tennessee.
14 Grandchildren, 6 great nieces and nephews and numerous cousins also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory are in charge of arrangements for Robert Kenneth “Kenny” Turner.
