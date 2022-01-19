Robert Lee Smith of Pulaski, TN, age 69 transitioned to his Heavenly home on Saturday, January 15, 2022. He was born October 6, 1952 in Giles County, Tennessee. He was one of 15 children born to the late James and Etha Smith.
He grew up in the Pulaski community and attended Bridgeforth Elementary School.
As a young child Robert accepted Christ, was baptized, and joined St. Paul Agnew A.M.E. Church. He sung in the junior choir.
Robert worked at Bennett May Funeral Home, Giles Rubber Company, Floyd and Floyd Construction Company and Smith Construction Company.
He loved helping people out and he loved the community. Everyone he encountered he made them smile and called them “Cuz” “Cuz”. One of his favorite things was talking to people and making them laugh as well as holding up traffic.
Robert was preceded in death by his father, James Smith; his mother, Etha Smith; 4 sisters: Inez Houston, Virginia Smith, Peggy Howard, and Doloris Smith; 3 brothers: Bud Smith, Dan Smith, and John Thomas Smith.
He leaves to cherish his memories: 2 Daughters, Alandus Jones and Christy Jones of Pulaski, TN; 1 Son, Derrick Harney, Columbia,TN; 2 Grandsons, Key Anthony McDonald and Jayce Harney; 3 Granddaughters, Kierra Reynolds, Destiny Jones and Tikia Harney; 1 Great Granddaughter, Nevean Holt; 7 Sisters, Annie Bryant, Mamie Willingham, Mary McDade, Betty Conner, Helen Coleman all of Pulaski, Amy (Bobby) Wright, Louisville, KY and Cappie Gilbert, Chicago, IL; 1 Brother-in-law, Robert Howard; Devoted friends, Phillis Lee, Roderick Brown, Ricky Brown and Donald Barnes and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Public walkthrough viewing for Robert Lee Smith will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022 from 12 noon until 5:00 p.m. at Jordan Funeral Home, 327 Mill Street, Pulaski, Tennessee.
Funeral service will be Sunday, January 23, 2022 beginning with visitation at 1:00 p.m. and the funeral service immediately following at The Greater Richland Creek Missionary Baptist Association (Central Building) 1033 Bledsoe Road, Pulaski, Tennessee.
Interment will be in Agnew Cemetery in Pulaski.
Social distancing and wearing of masks is strongly encouraged. Temperature screening will be conducted.
Jordan Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Robert Lee Smith.
