Robert Louis Thompson, 88, of Muscle Shoals, passed away June 6, 2022, at North Alabama Medical Center. He was a retired painter for Reynolds Aluminum, a member of River Road Church of Christ, and a Veteran of the United States Army.
Survivors include:
Wife: Peggy Jane Narmore Thompson
Sons: Larry Thompson & Benny Thompson
Daughter: Kathy McAnally (Brett)
Brothers: Jim Thompson & Donald Thompson (June)
Sisters: Sue Darby (Bobby) & Faith Dodd (Paul)
Grandchildren: Jamie Puckett, Allie Thompson, Michael Riley & Tim McAnally
Great grandchild: Dylan Puckett
Preceded in death by:
Parents: Dewey Thompson & Gertrude Gray Thompson
Brothers: Thomas Thompson & Russell Thompson
Sisters: Louise Gist & Peggy Clemmons
Daughter-in-law: Rhonda Thompson
Visitation with the family will be Thursday, June 9, 2022, from 11:00am – 12:00pm, at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 12:00pm, in the funeral home chapel, with Bruce Blankenship officiating. Burial will be at Shiloh Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family & friends.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
