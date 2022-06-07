LOCAL OBITUARY

Robert Louis Thompson, 88, of Muscle Shoals, passed away June 6, 2022, at North Alabama Medical Center.  He was a retired painter for Reynolds Aluminum, a member of River Road Church of Christ, and a Veteran of the United States Army. 

Survivors include:

            Wife:  Peggy Jane Narmore Thompson

            Sons:  Larry Thompson & Benny Thompson

            Daughter:  Kathy McAnally (Brett)

            Brothers:  Jim Thompson & Donald Thompson (June)

            Sisters:  Sue Darby (Bobby) & Faith Dodd (Paul)

            Grandchildren:  Jamie Puckett, Allie Thompson, Michael Riley & Tim McAnally

            Great grandchild:  Dylan Puckett

Preceded in death by:

            Parents:  Dewey Thompson & Gertrude Gray Thompson

            Brothers:  Thomas Thompson  & Russell Thompson

            Sisters:  Louise Gist & Peggy Clemmons

            Daughter-in-law:  Rhonda Thompson

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, June 9, 2022, from 11:00am – 12:00pm, at Greenhill Funeral Home.  The funeral service will follow at 12:00pm, in the funeral home chapel, with Bruce Blankenship officiating.  Burial will be at Shiloh Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be family & friends.

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Thompson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

