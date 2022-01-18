Robert Marion Newton of Pulaski passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022. He was born in Pulaski on November 23, 1950 and was 71 years old.
He was a loving son and brother and enjoyed sports, Braves and the Vols.
Visitation will be on Saturday, January 22nd from 11:00am until 1:00pm at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
Funeral will follow visitation on Saturday at 1:00pm in the Chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
Burial will take place in New Zion Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by his parents Lonnie M. and Ida Lanier Newton.
He is survived by,
Sisters, Joyce Parker of Murfreesboro
Wanda Hill of Pulaski
Annie Storey of Elkton
Mary (Wayne) Prier of Elkton
Special friends, Linda, Lindsey, Zoey and Riley Vaughn
Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
Bennett-May and Pierce Funeral Home & Crematory are in charge of arrangements for Robert Marion Newton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.