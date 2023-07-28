Robert “Bobby” Milton Comer,74, of Goodspring, Tennessee passed away Friday, July 28, 2023. He was born in Pulaski, TN on August 17, 1948.
Bobby was a longtime logger. He enjoyed throwing horseshoes, hunting ginseng, and was an avid Tennessee Vols and Titans Fan.
Services will be held at a later date.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie Eugene and Augusta Beatrice Foust Comer, sister, Patricia Stanford, and brother, Kerry Gene Comer.
He is survived by his,
Wife Cathy Mosley of Goodspring, TN.
Sisters, Cindy (Kenny Wayne) Tucker of Rogersville, AL.
Helen Yarian of Eustis, FL.
Faye Travis of Pulaski, TN.
Brothers, Johnny Comer of Minor Hill, TN.
Bill (Patricia) Comer of Minor Hill, TN.
Special friends, Mike and Vicky Watkins of Minor Hill.
Host of nieces, nephews, family and friends also survive.
Bennett-May and Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory in charge of arrangements for Robert “Bobby” Milton Comer.
