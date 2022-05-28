Robert Norman McCormick passed away in Hohenwald TN on May 25, 2022, at the age of 70. He had lived in Summertown, TN since 1994. He is survived by his wife Sandy (Butler), children Carolyn (Timothy) Nickel, Aaron (Candy) McCormick, Rosemary (Charles) Williams, Christine (Randy) Jackson, Robert (Shelley) Butler and 8 siblings. He was the proud grandpa of 14 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
Robert was born and raised in Oxford MI and stayed in that area until meeting the love of his life Sandy Butler and moving to Summertown TN in 1994. He was jack of all trades and there was nothing he couldn’t do. He enjoyed time with his family, travel, and made a living selling goods at truck and tractor shows throughout the Midwest. He could talk to anyone about anything and was wise well beyond his education.
A memorial service is planned for 12pm on Saturday, May 28th at 12pm at Panoramic Full Gospel Church, 410 State Highway 20 in Summertown TN. Friends and family are invited to arrive at 11am for a time of socializing and sharing memories prior to the service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.