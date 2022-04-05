Robert Paul Houser, age 88, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Saturday, April 02, 2022, at his daughter's residence. He was a native of Wayne County, TN and a member of Gandy Church of Christ. Mr. Houser served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy where he retired with 26 years of service. He was also a member of the Fleet Reserve Association (FRA), American Legion, and VFW.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilburn James and Bessie L. Bailey Houser.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Houser of Lawrenceburg, TN; one daughter, Rhonda Rowe (Greg) of Maryville, TN; one son, Robert L. Houser of Georgetown, TX; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one nephew.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Thursday, April 07, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 1:00 PM Friday, April 08, 2022, with Larry Murdock officiating. Interment will follow at Houser Cemetery in Lawrence County, TN with full military honors. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
