Robert Toungett was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN who passed away unexpectedly on October 2, 2022.
Robert was a 1993 graduate of Lawrence County High School and a retired former welder with Hughes Parker Industries (currently known as AOC Metal Works). Robert was an avid chicken farmer before being diagnosed with lung cancer. Robert had been battling Stage 4 lung cancer for the past few years.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Kasinta Nicole "Nikki" (Simbeck) Toungett who died as a result of injuries she sustained in an automobile accident in 2003; Father, Jerry Lee Toungett; Brothers, Terry Lee Toungett and Sammy Wayne Toungett
He is survived by his Daughters, Kaitlyn Springer. M'Kayla Simbeck, Montana Rost (Logan) and Loni Toungett; Mother, Betty Lou Toungett; Sister, Donna Shrader; Four grandchildren.
A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Chief Creek Cemetery beginning at 10:00 a.m. Brother Jerry Flippo will be officiating.
