Robert Wayne Holland, Sr. age 83, died Thursday, March 16 following an extended
Illness.
Wayne was born September19, 1939, to Cecil and Bernice Estep Holland in rural
Giles County. He attended Beech Hill School for 12 years, where he was a
member of the graduating class of 1957. He furthered his education at Martin
College where he played on the basketball team. He received a BS and MS
degree in education from Middle Tennessee State University. He retired with 30
years of service from the Giles County School System, having served as teacher
and coach at Elkton and as guidance counselor at Elkton, Beech Hill and
Richland.
In addition to his career as an educator, Wayne served as a TSSAA referee for 15
years, was a real estate agent with Harwell Partners for 30 years and was active
in local real estate and antique auctions for more than 40 years. He was a
farmer, personal property appraiser and collector of antiques. Over the years
he served as a member of the Giles County Farm Bureau board of Directors,
Giles County Co-Op, Giles County Cattlemen’s Association, Frankewing Lions
Club, and the American Angus Association. He also served as a 4-H volunteer
leader and was a member of First Baptist Church in Pulaski.
Wayne is preceded in death by his parents, Cecil Holland and Bernice Estep
Holland, and his wife of 38 years, June Tune Holland.
He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Betty Holland, his daughter
Laura (Chip) Richardson of Pulaski, his son Rob (Tina) Holland of Columbia, two
bonus-children, Mike (Deltina) Storey of Panama City, Florida and Dave (Lori)
Storey of Soddy-Daisy, four grandchildren, Lexie (Aaron)Banks, Callie (Tyler)
Wright, Reagan (Ben) Kenley and Clark Holland. Five bonus-grandchildren,
Courtney (Ryan) MacConnell, Megan Storey, Heather Storey, Hannah Storey and
Hunter Storey, one great grandson, Rush Wright and one bonus great-
granddaughter, Lily Storey.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pisgah Cemetery Fund, c/o
Brownie West, 1017 Hill Top Drive, Pulaski, TN, 38478, the Beech Hill School
Reunion Fund, c/o Cindy Mitchell, 1011 Gayla Drive, Pulaski, TN, 38478, or the
charity of your choice.
The family expresses their deepest appreciation to the family of workers and
caregivers at Bailey Manor in Fayetteville, NHC Homecare of Pulaski, and Touching Hearts At Home of
Middle Tennessee for their compassion, assistance, kindness and care. Special appreciation is extended to his wonderful caregiver, Paula Skinner.
Visitation will be held at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home on Friday, March 17, from
4:00PM until 7:00PM.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Pisgah Cemetery, where Graveside Services will begin at 2:00 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.