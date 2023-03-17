LOCAL OBITUARY

Robert Wayne Holland, Sr. age 83, died Thursday, March 16 following an extended

Illness.

Wayne was born September19, 1939, to Cecil and Bernice Estep Holland in rural

Giles County. He attended Beech Hill School for 12 years, where he was a

member of the graduating class of 1957. He furthered his education at Martin

College where he played on the basketball team. He received a BS and MS

degree in education from Middle Tennessee State University. He retired with 30

years of service from the Giles County School System, having served as teacher

and coach at Elkton and as guidance counselor at Elkton, Beech Hill and

Richland.

In addition to his career as an educator, Wayne served as a TSSAA referee for 15

years, was a real estate agent with Harwell Partners for 30 years and was active

in local real estate and antique auctions for more than 40 years. He was a

farmer, personal property appraiser and collector of antiques. Over the years

he served as a member of the Giles County Farm Bureau board of Directors,

Giles County Co-Op, Giles County Cattlemen’s Association, Frankewing Lions

Club, and the American Angus Association. He also served as  a 4-H volunteer

leader and was a member of First Baptist Church in Pulaski.

Wayne is preceded in death by his parents, Cecil Holland and Bernice Estep

Holland, and his wife of 38 years, June Tune Holland.

He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Betty Holland, his daughter

Laura (Chip) Richardson of Pulaski, his son Rob (Tina) Holland of Columbia, two

bonus-children, Mike (Deltina) Storey of Panama City, Florida and Dave (Lori)

Storey of Soddy-Daisy, four grandchildren, Lexie (Aaron)Banks, Callie (Tyler)

Wright, Reagan (Ben) Kenley and Clark Holland. Five bonus-grandchildren,

Courtney (Ryan) MacConnell, Megan Storey, Heather Storey, Hannah Storey and

Hunter Storey, one great grandson, Rush Wright and one bonus great-

granddaughter, Lily Storey.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pisgah Cemetery Fund, c/o

Brownie West, 1017 Hill Top Drive, Pulaski, TN, 38478, the Beech Hill School

Reunion Fund, c/o Cindy Mitchell, 1011 Gayla Drive, Pulaski, TN, 38478, or the

charity of your choice.

The family expresses their deepest appreciation to the family of workers and

caregivers at Bailey Manor in Fayetteville, NHC Homecare of Pulaski, and Touching Hearts At Home of

Middle Tennessee for their compassion, assistance, kindness and care. Special appreciation is extended to his wonderful caregiver, Paula Skinner.

Visitation will be held at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home on Friday, March 17, from

4:00PM until 7:00PM.

 A gathering of family and friends will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Pisgah Cemetery, where Graveside Services will begin at 2:00 p.m.

