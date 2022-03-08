Robert Wesley Phillips, 81, of Rogersville, passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022 at his residence. He was retired from Marshall Space Flight Center/NASA.
Mr. Phillips was preceded in death by his parents, Guy & Margaret Sue Phillips; brother, Larry Phillips and grandson, Robby Malone. He is survived by his wife, Margie Phillips; children, Kim (Tim) Sharp, Channing (Meesha) Phillips, Greg Truitt and Chris (Tolonda) Truitt; grandchildren, Beth (Jon), Wes, Emma, Olivia, David (Samantha), Anna (Evan), Sara and Collin; numerous great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be at a later date.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share condolences with the Phillips family.
