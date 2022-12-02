Robert “Bobby” Young age 86 years old was born March 17, 1936 to the late William Leroy and Katherine Young. He died November 17, 2022. He received his education in Giles County Public Schools.
Robert was married to Mrs. Edith Young. Robert worked for Lewisburg Water Department where he retired from. He worked at Tyson Chicken for 20 years in Shelbyville.
Robert was baptized and belonged to St. James Primitive Baptist Church under Reverend John Tucker.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters, Sarah Marsh, Mildred Cross, Nancy Mayberry, Georgia Piedro, Martha Gremillion,Virginia Shannon and Zollie Brown; his brothers, Hardin Young, Leroy Young Jr., J.D. Young, Clyde Young and James Young Sr.
Robert is survived by his wife, Edith Young; Children, April Smith, Kathy Smith, Keith Smith of Dayton, Ohio, Amy (John) Moody of Pulaski, TN, Teresa Williams, Lennita (Edward) Tate of Nashville, TN and Nikiya Young of Fremont, CA; Siblings, Cornelia Smith of Tampa, FL, Bernice Haynes of Nashville, TN, and Thomas Edward (Carmella) Young of Dayton, OH and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He will be missed by family and friends.
The memorial service for Mr. Robert Lewis “Bobby” Young will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022 beginning 10:00 a.m. at The Greater Richland Creek Missionary Baptist Association (Central Building), 1033 Bledsoe Road, Pulaski, Tenn.
Jordan Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Robert Lewis “Bobby” Young.
