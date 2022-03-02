Roberta Elizabeth Niedergeses Vernon departed this life on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, after an extended illness.
She was born on July 9, 1923, to Frank and Cecilia Niedergeses, the couple’s fourth child and first daughter. She grew up on the farm in the hollow off Gimlet Road, attending elementary school at Sacred Heart School in Lawrenceburg. After graduating eighth grade, she went to school at Lawrence County High School for four years, where she was chosen “Most Studious” by the student body her senior year, 1941.
During World War II, she lived in Memphis, Tennessee, where she worked with a group of friends in a job to support the war effort. After the war ended on both fronts, she returned to Lawrenceburg, where she was employed as a bookkeeper. She married Roy Brandon Vernon on September 14, 1950, and the couple took up residence at 204 Caperton Avenue. They had five children, and Roberta was happy as a housewife taking care of the home and children until all were in school. Then she went to work part-time for Parks Motor Company. Later, she was employed by Niedergeses Brothers Grain and Implement Company as a bookkeeper. She retired from this job in 1990.
Roberta was a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, attending daily Mass and often going to walk the track at the armory with her sister afterwards. She continued these practices until her health deteriorated to the point she could no longer drive. Roberta loved her grandchildren and was often involved in babysitting for one group or another.
Roberta is survived by her five children: Frances (Harry) Brandon, Martha (Robert) McLeer, Michael (Genese) Vernon, Alice (Doug) Hopper, and Jan Shaw. In addition, she is survived by eleven grandchildren: Adam Brandon, Kristi Griffin, Kaylee Harmon, Matt McLeer, Meaghan McLeer, Ryan Umphrey, Keri Reeves, Kevan Vernon, Nick Hopper, Chris Batson, and Carson Shaw, as well as thirteen great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister, Louise (Jay) Fleeman, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Roberta’s Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, March 4, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Interment will be at Calvary Hill Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.pettusturnbo.com
All arrangements to be handled by Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home
