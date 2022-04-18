LOCAL OBITUARY

Robin Elizabeth Thompson, 64, of St. Joseph, TN, passed away April 14, 2022, at North Alabama Medical Center.  She was retired from American Wholesale Book Company as a stocker.

Survivors include:

            Husband:  Larry Thompson

            Sons:  Nicholas Thompson (Monica) & Johnathon Thompson

            Daughter:  Kerri Brown (Jeremy)

            Brothers:  Mike Butler, Chuck Butler, Steve Butler & Kevin Butler

            (4) Grandsons, (2) granddaughters

Preceded in death by:

            Parents:  Charles Lelton Butler & Elizabeth Ann “Bette” Carriveau Butler

            Son:  Adam Lee Thompson

            Brother:  Tony Butler

Visitation will be Thursday, April 21, 2022 from 11:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the chapel at 2:00 P.M. Burial will be in Butler Cemetery.

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Robin Thompson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you