Robin Elizabeth Thompson, 64, of St. Joseph, TN, passed away April 14, 2022, at North Alabama Medical Center. She was retired from American Wholesale Book Company as a stocker.
Survivors include:
Husband: Larry Thompson
Sons: Nicholas Thompson (Monica) & Johnathon Thompson
Daughter: Kerri Brown (Jeremy)
Brothers: Mike Butler, Chuck Butler, Steve Butler & Kevin Butler
(4) Grandsons, (2) granddaughters
Preceded in death by:
Parents: Charles Lelton Butler & Elizabeth Ann “Bette” Carriveau Butler
Son: Adam Lee Thompson
Brother: Tony Butler
Visitation will be Thursday, April 21, 2022 from 11:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the chapel at 2:00 P.M. Burial will be in Butler Cemetery.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
