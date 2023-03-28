Robyn Lashae Behel, 34, of Florence, passed away March 22, 2023, at her residence. She worked at Flexco Corp. and was of the Church of Christ faith.
Survivors include:
Mother: Kim Fielder
Father: Doyle Behel (Kim Crosslin)
Son: Austin Taylor Seamons
Daughter: Willa Rhea Seamons
Sisters: Cassandra Ros (David) & Kisha Rogers (Paul)
Grandmothers: Virginia Behel & Sandra Fielder
Uncles: Donnie Fielder, Scotty Behel, Casey Behel & Daryl Behel
Several nieces & nephews
Preceded in death by:
Grandfathers: R.L. Behel & Ray Fielder
Visitation with the family will be on Monday, March 27, 2023, from 11:00am – 1:00pm, at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1:00pm, in the funeral home chapel, with Scotty Behel officiating. Burial will be at Central Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be: Casey Behel, Daryl Behel, Mac Seamons, Austin Seamons, Larry Seamons, Daniel Freeman & Micah Horton.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
