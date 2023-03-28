LOCAL OBITUARY

Robyn Lashae Behel, 34, of Florence, passed away March 22, 2023, at her residence.  She worked at Flexco Corp. and was of the Church of Christ faith. 

Survivors include:

            Mother:  Kim Fielder

            Father:  Doyle Behel (Kim Crosslin)

            Son:  Austin Taylor Seamons

            Daughter:  Willa Rhea Seamons

            Sisters:  Cassandra Ros (David) & Kisha Rogers (Paul)

            Grandmothers:  Virginia Behel & Sandra Fielder

Uncles:  Donnie Fielder, Scotty Behel, Casey Behel & Daryl Behel

            Several nieces & nephews

Preceded in death by:

            Grandfathers:  R.L. Behel & Ray Fielder

Visitation with the family will be on Monday, March 27, 2023, from 11:00am – 1:00pm, at Greenhill Funeral Home.  The funeral service will follow at 1:00pm, in the funeral home chapel, with Scotty Behel officiating.  Burial will be at Central Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be:  Casey Behel, Daryl Behel, Mac Seamons, Austin Seamons, Larry Seamons, Daniel Freeman & Micah Horton.

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

