LOCAL OBITUARY

Roderick Wade Barnett , age 61 of Five Points, TN passed away Friday June 24, 2022 at Home after an extended illness.  He was a native of Lauderdale Co,AL.Owner Operator Trucker, and a member of Branding Iron Cowboy Church.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Sunday June 26, 2022 at 2:00 pm.  Chris Simmons and Nolan Clemons will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Bonnertown Cemetery.   

Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Sunday June 26, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel. 

 

Survivors are: 

Wife-                             Lisa Boston Barnett                             Five Points, TN 

Daughter-                    Chelsey Barnett                                    Corinth, MS 

Sisters-                         Sharon Roberts                                    St Joseph, TN 

                                     Beverly Pennington                              St Joseph, TN 

      

      

