Roderick Wade Barnett , age 61 of Five Points, TN passed away Friday June 24, 2022 at Home after an extended illness. He was a native of Lauderdale Co,AL.Owner Operator Trucker, and a member of Branding Iron Cowboy Church. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Sunday June 26, 2022 at 2:00 pm. Chris Simmons and Nolan Clemons will be officiating. Burial will follow in Bonnertown Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Sunday June 26, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Wife- Lisa Boston Barnett Five Points, TN
Daughter- Chelsey Barnett Corinth, MS
Sisters- Sharon Roberts St Joseph, TN
Beverly Pennington St Joseph, TN
