Roger Dale Williams, age 76, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at North Alabama Medical Center in Florence, AL.  He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, retired from Purity Dairies, and a member of Mars Hill Baptist Church. 

He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Mildred Bassham Williams; and one son, Jeff Williams.

He is survived by his wife, Jeanette Williams of Lawrenceburg, TN; one daughter, Pam Smith of Lawrenceburg, TN; one son, Charles Williams of Nashville, TN; one granddaughter, Kayla Brook Smith of Lawrenceburg, TN; and two sisters, Juanita Robinson (Charlie) and Tessie Davis, both of IL.

Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.  The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday, January 14, 2022, at Mars Hill Baptist Church.  Funeral services will be conducted at Mars Hill Baptist Church at 11:00 AM Saturday, January 15, 2022, with Jeff Overton and Chad Moore officiating.  Interment will follow at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceburg, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.

