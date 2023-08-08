LOCAL OBIT 2

Roger Dwight Quillen Sr , age 78 of Florence, AL passed away Saturday, August 5, 2023 at Huntsville Hospital after a brief illness.  He was a native of Lauderdale County,AL, an United States Army Veteran, worked for State of Alabama Highway Department, and of the Church of Christ faith.  Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, August 11, 2023 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.  Cletus Tidwell & Robert Perry will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery.  Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Friday, August 11, 2023 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.

Survivors are:

3 Sons-                      Dwight Quillen                               Florence, AL

                                  Rex Quillen                                     Florence, AL

                                  Daniel Quillen                                 Florence, AL

8 Grandchildren- Dwayne, Dusty, Tammi, Anna, Darbi, Camden, Alyssa, & Brett

5 Great Grandchildren- Rayla, Raiden, Presley, Mia, & Oaklynn

Preceded in death by:

Wife- Carolyn Sue Johnson Quillen

Parents- Frankie & Eva Scott Quillen

Brother- Gene Quillen

