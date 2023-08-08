Roger Dwight Quillen Sr , age 78 of Florence, AL passed away Saturday, August 5, 2023 at Huntsville Hospital after a brief illness. He was a native of Lauderdale County,AL, an United States Army Veteran, worked for State of Alabama Highway Department, and of the Church of Christ faith. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, August 11, 2023 at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Cletus Tidwell & Robert Perry will be officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Friday, August 11, 2023 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
3 Sons- Dwight Quillen Florence, AL
Rex Quillen Florence, AL
Daniel Quillen Florence, AL
8 Grandchildren- Dwayne, Dusty, Tammi, Anna, Darbi, Camden, Alyssa, & Brett
5 Great Grandchildren- Rayla, Raiden, Presley, Mia, & Oaklynn
Preceded in death by:
Wife- Carolyn Sue Johnson Quillen
Parents- Frankie & Eva Scott Quillen
Brother- Gene Quillen
