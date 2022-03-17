Roger Ladon Schofield, 76, of Killen died Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at NAMC.
Visitation will be Saturday, March 19, 2022, 5-8 PM at Elkins East Chapel. Funeral service will be Sunday, March 20, 2022, 2 PM in the chapel with Bro. Ronny Jones officiating. Burial will be at Shiloh Cemetery.
Mr. Schofield was a US Navy veteran. He was a Respiratory Therapist, Pro Bass Fisherman, and Owner of Schofield Medical Supplies, mainly a jack of all trades. He loved playing music with his buddies.
Mr. Schofield is survived by his loving wife, Lylan Schofield; children, Carolann Schofield Houston, Denice Schofield Griggs (Rich), and Lyna Jean Schofield; grandchildren, Roger Martin Hobbie, Martha Eleanor “Emmy” Daniel, Rufus Townes Daniel, and Roger Dean Schofield; great-grandchild, Lillith Moon Hobbie; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family would like to thank all their friends and family for the prayers, cards, text messages, and phone calls during the past few weeks. Special thanks to the doctors and nurses for the love and care.
