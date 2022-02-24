Roger Marion Sandlin, age 77 of Lawrenceburg, TN, passed away on Thursday, February 24, 2022. He was of the Baptist Faith and attended Grassy Baptist Church for many years. In his spare time, he loved to garden, tend to his plants and loved going to the Amish Country.
He is preceded in death by his Parents, Bert and Jewell Sandlin.
He is survived by his Wife of 56 years, Myra Ann Sandlin; Son, Jeremy Sandlin (Kathleen); Daughters, Stephanie Sandlin, Shannon Patton (Chris); Brother, Duane Sandlin (Connie); Sisters, Yvonne Braly (Morris), Joyce White (Robert), Freeda Newton (Robert Earl), Cathy Camp (Allen); Grandchildren, Kourtney, Bradley, Kaleb, Adrianna, Trevor, Ethan, Laina, Parker, River; Great Grandchildren, J.D., Marlee, Averlee; several nieces and nephews. The family would also like to give special thanks to Nurse Dena Rochelle.
Visitation will be held at Grassy Baptist Church on Sunday, February 27, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. with the Funeral Service to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Brother Wayne Ashford officiating.
Interment will be at Bonnertown Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.pettusturnbo.com
All arrangements to be handled by Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home
