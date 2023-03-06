Ronald H. "Butch" Watkins, age 76, of Linden, TN passed away Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, TN.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Martin; and his wife, Betty Jane Watkins.
He is survived by one step-son, Ronnie Emerson; one step-daughter, Tammy Simpson; one niece, Patsy Bailey; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 1:30 PM Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. Graveside services and interment will be conducted at Kidd Cemetery at 2:00 PM Wednesday, March 8, 2023, with Tim Cunningham officiating. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
