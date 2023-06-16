Ronald Calvin Cate passed away Thursday June 8, 2023 in St. Augustine, Florida.
Ron was born in Martin TN and spent 20 years in navy. Retired in 1979 as a CPO E-7 Electronics Technician. Retired from Racal-Milgo in 2000 after 20 years as a computer field engineer. He enjoyed golfing or as he put it ”trying to hit that golf egg”. He had a green thumb with tomatoes and worked hard to keep the deer from eating his crop. Ron was very kind and thoughtful, always thinking of others. He will forever be remembered as a gentleman
Visitation will be Friday June 16, 2023 from 12-2:30pm at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery at 2:45 with Mark Johnson officiating.
Ron is survived by wife Connie, son Chandler, stepdaughter Kimberlee, stepson Blayne, 7 grandchildren and a cousin Luke Cochran.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements
