LOCAL OBITUARY

Ronald Charles English, 73, of Lexington, passed away March 27, 2023, at North Alabama Medical Center.  He was retired from Frito-Lay as a production line worker.

Survivors include:

            Wife:  Gayle Clemons English

            Daughters:  Barbara Lynn Ray & Anita Kay Davis

            Sons-in-law:  Tim Ray & Stevie Davis

Grandchildren:  Chelsea Bolen(Justin Poague), Hunter Ray(Jaimee Austin) & Kyle Davis(Sydney Howard)

            Great grandchild:  Cooper Poague

Preceded in death by:

            Parents:  Oliver Jackson English & Vella Rhea Murks English

There will be a graveside service for Mr. English on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 11:00am, at Moore Cemetery in Lexington, with Nolan Clemons officiating.  Burial will follow at Moore Cemetery. 

Pallbearers will be:  Stevie Davis, Kyle Davis, Gary Davis, Hunter Ray, Justin Poague & Buddy Corum. Honorary pallbearers will be:  Copper Poague & Tim Ray.

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Ronald English as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you