Ronald Charles English, 73, of Lexington, passed away March 27, 2023, at North Alabama Medical Center. He was retired from Frito-Lay as a production line worker.
Survivors include:
Wife: Gayle Clemons English
Daughters: Barbara Lynn Ray & Anita Kay Davis
Sons-in-law: Tim Ray & Stevie Davis
Grandchildren: Chelsea Bolen(Justin Poague), Hunter Ray(Jaimee Austin) & Kyle Davis(Sydney Howard)
Great grandchild: Cooper Poague
Preceded in death by:
Parents: Oliver Jackson English & Vella Rhea Murks English
There will be a graveside service for Mr. English on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 11:00am, at Moore Cemetery in Lexington, with Nolan Clemons officiating. Burial will follow at Moore Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be: Stevie Davis, Kyle Davis, Gary Davis, Hunter Ray, Justin Poague & Buddy Corum. Honorary pallbearers will be: Copper Poague & Tim Ray.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.