Ronald David Burnett, age 68, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023, at NHC Healthcare of Lawrenceburg. He was a native of Brady, TX, a retired EMT, and a preacher. Mr. Burnett was a founder and lifetime member of the Gandy Volunteer Fire & Rescue Station 11 where he served as Chief for many years. He was also a member of Lawrence County SkyWarn.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William "Dave" and Lorene Mabry Burnett; and his wife, Thelma Luna Burnett.
He is survived by two sons, Jonathan Burnett and Will Burnett (Brooke); and four grandchildren, Kimberly Burnett, Jacoby Burnett, Liam Burnett, and Christopher Burnett, all of Lawrenceburg, TN; special friend and brother in Christ, Sidney Shull (Kristen) of Columbia, TN.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5 PM to 8 PM Monday, February 6, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 11:00 AM Tuesday, February 7, 2023, with Ben Luna officiating. Interment will follow at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceburg, TN. The family suggests memorials be made to the Gandy Volunteer Fire & Rescue Station 11, 972 West Point Road, Lawrenceburg, TN 38464. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
