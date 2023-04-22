Ronald Griffin "Ronnie" Gibson, age 60, of Ethridge, TN passed away Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at his residence. He was a native of Pascagoula, MS, co-owner of Gibson Drywall, an avid bowler, and of the Christian Faith.
He was preceded in death by his father, Curtis Larkin Gibson; his step-father, Ronald D. Bond; and one sister, Cindy Gibson.
He is survived by his mother, Patricia Frances Bond of Ethridge, TN; three brothers, Doug Gibson (Regina), James Bond (Becky), and Ken Bond (Stephanie); two sisters, Stephanie Harper (Corey) and Rhonda Bond; Goddaughter, Raven Hartsfield; thirty-two nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM Monday, April 24, 2023, at Thousand Hills Cowboy Church. Funeral services will be conducted at Thousand Hills Cowboy Church at 2:00 PM Monday, April 24, 2023, with Nathan Duncan and David Morgan officiating. Interment will follow at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceburg, TN.
The family suggests memorials be made to The Gideons International. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
