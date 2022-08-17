Ronald Jay Thomas, 53, of Leoma, TN, was born March 3, 1969 in Huntsville, AL and he died August 15, 2022 in Sheffield, AL. He passed away after a hard fought battle with kidney cancer. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Katy King Thomas; his children, Jude, Luke, and Lily Thomas; his parents, Melvin and Dotty Thomas; brothers: Brent (Tammie) Thomas, Leoma, TN; Patrick Thomas, Athens, AL; In Laws, P.L. and Barbara King, St. Joseph, TN; Brothers-in-law- Paul (Ellen) King, Harold (Pam) King, Henry King; Sister-in-law, Barbie (Michael) Marks; Several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Preceded in death by Niece, Emily Marks
Jay was the grandson of Clyde and Virtel Thomas of Leoma, TN and S.E. and Bernadine Hollman of Lawrenceburg, TN. Jay was a 1987 graduate of Loretto High School and a 1991 graduate of Vanderbilt University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Jay attended Vanderbilt University through the United State’s Army ROTC program. Jay was proud of his degree from Vanderbilt and made many lifelong friends during his college years. Jay worked at various employers in the manufacturing and technology industries including Boeing and Signalink. He retired as Vice President of Signalink after 12 years of dedicated service. Jay enjoyed being around people and making them laugh. During his battle with cancer he developed many Facebook friends who encouraged him. Most people would say that Jay was the one who encouraged them. He never lost his faith in God throughout his battle and lived by the phrase “Thy will be done”. Jay was a lifelong Catholic and served on the Parish Council/Finance Board of the St. Joseph Catholic Church for over 20 years. He was a member of the Lawrenceburg Rotary Club.
Funeral services and visitation for Jay will be on Thursday, August 18th at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am followed by the funeral at 3:00. Father Delly Mutajuka and Father Juan Carlos Garcia Mendoza will officiate. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, make donations to Sacred Heart Catholic School.
Special thanks to Olivia Parsons at Clearview Cancer Center, and to the nurses and respiratory therapists of the PCU and Palliative Care Units at Hellen Keller Hospital. They provided much comfort and care.
Loretto Memorial Chapel is assisting the family
