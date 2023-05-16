Ronald Keith Fox, age 75, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Monday, May 15, 2023, at Southern TN Regional Health System in Lawrenceburg, TN. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, and owner of Fox Sporting Goods. He was a member of the Lawrenceburg City Council, the Civitan Club, and Calvary Hill Church of God. He was former Principal of Piney School, and a volunteer at the Youth Center. Mr. Fox was former President of Lawrenceburg Little League, coached several sporting groups, and started the girls’ softball leagues in Lawrenceburg.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh Norman and Minnie Marie Skinner Fox.
He is survived by wife of 54 years Dean Fox of Lawrenceburg, TN; four sons, Jason Fox (Allyssa) of Leoma, TN, Adam Fox (Brandy) of Lewisburg, TN, Matthew Fox of Lawrenceburg, TN, and Josh Fox (Meagan) Lawrenceburg, TN; one brother, Anthony Fox of McMinnville, TN; and six grandchildren, Jerika Fox, Jimmy Fox, Kara Fox, Linkin Fox, Adaline Fox, and Conner Fox.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 11:00 AM Thursday, May 18, 2023, with Charles Fritts and Chad Moore officiating. The family suggests memorials be made to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
