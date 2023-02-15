LOCAL OBITUARY

Ronald Wayne Thigpen, age 79, of Leoma, TN passed away Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at NHC Healthcare of Scott in Lawrenceburg, TN.  He was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN, retired from UPS, and a member of Pulaski Street Church of Christ.  Mr. Thigpen served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Ford Olen and Minnie Beatrice Roberson Thigpen; and his wife, Sondra Boyd Thigpen.

He is survived by two sons, Clint Thigpen (DeAnna) of Lawrenceburg, TN and Stacey Thigpen (Kimmi) of Florence, AL; six grandchildren, Mashea Duke (Jase), Gage Thigpen, Kaleb Jeans, C.J. Thigpen, Chase Thigpen (Lauren), and Kylie Thigpen; two great-grandchildren, Miya Kate Duke and Cohen Duke; and two brothers, Tim Thigpen (Debra) and Larry Thigpen (Bonnie), both of  Lawrenceburg, TN.

Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.  The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM Sunday, February 19, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home.  Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 2:00 PM Sunday, February 19, 2023, with Jacob Evans officiating.  Interment will follow at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceburg, TN with full military honors.  Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.

Service information

Feb 19
Visitation
Sunday, February 19, 2023
11:00AM-2:00PM
Neal Funeral Home
231 N. Military Avenue
Lawrenceburg, TN 38464
Feb 19
Funeral Service
Sunday, February 19, 2023
2:00PM
Neal Funeral Home
231 N. Military Avenue
Lawrenceburg, TN 38464
