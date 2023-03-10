Ronnie Ashford Kimbrough, age 74, passed away on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at his home.
He was born on January 17, 1949, retired from Chrysler, served in the US Army as a sergeant, he was preceded in death by his parents, Otis Houston and Edna Mae Ashford Kimbrough, brother, John Robert Kimbrough, son, James Ronald “Jim” Kimbrough, brother in law, Don Steele.
Visitation will be on Thursday, March 9, 2023, from 4 PM to 8PM at the Carr & Erwin Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 10, 2023, at 1:00PM, at the Carr & Erwin Funeral Home, with burial to follow in New Zion Cemetery, with full military honors.
Survivors are: wife, Barbara Worsham Kimbrough, Pulaski, daughter, Michelle Leigh Shelton & husband Andy, Liberty Hill, daughter in law, Kristi Kimbrough, Pulaski, brothers, Otis Kimbrough Jr. & wife June, Prospect, Danny Thomas Kimbrough & wife Renetta, Pulaski, Jack Kimbrough & wife Sandy, Pulaski, sisters, Ann Chapman, Tullahoma, Margaret McCoy & husband, Chuck, Florida, Yvonne Steele, Lynnville, Cindy Kimbrough, Pulaski, sister in law, Barbara Kimbrough, Pulaski, grandchildren, Derek & Amelia Shelton, Danielle & Justin Cornelius, Josie Madison Kimbrough, great grandchildren, Emmitt Oscar Shelton, Everett Crews Shelton, Vivian Jean Cornelius.
Carr Erwin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
