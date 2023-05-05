Ronnie Lee "R.L." Killen, age 85, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Thursday, May 04, 2023, peacefully in his home surrounded by family and friends. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, retired from Murray Ohio, founder of Lawrenceburg Marine, and of the Baptist Faith. Fishing was his passion.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Benton and Edith Sims Killen; sisters, Ann Griffin and Peggy Jo Perry; and brother, JB Killen.
R.L. is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Patricia Jane Horne Killen of Lawrenceburg, TN; four daughters, Tina Mann (Steve) of Lawrenceburg, TN, Rhonda Crews (Dan) of Warrensburg, MO, Marsha Lanning (Tim) of Leoma, TN, and Tonya White of Lawrenceburg, TN. Five grandchildren, Keely Story (Aaron), Dylan Crews (Shauna), Lindsay Bishop (Greg), Will Lanning, and Ashlee Womble (Ethan). Nine great-grandkids, Alexa Story, Jase Bishop, Jack Story, Gordon Crews, Phoebe Crews, Luke Bishop, Sloane Story, Beau Bishop, and Coen Womble. Several cousins, nieces, and nephews survive.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM Sunday, May 07, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 3:00 PM Sunday, May 07, 2023, with Edgar Beard officiating. Pallbearers are Dylan Crews, Will Lanning, Greg Bishop, Aaron Story, Ethan Womble, Jase Bishop, and Jack Story. Interment will follow at Mimosa Cemetery in Lawrenceburg, TN. The family suggests memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
