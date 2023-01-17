Ronnie Norman, a US Army Veteran who served in Germany during Vietnam, and a National Guard member, passed away at the age of 73. He served his country with honor and distinction during the Vietnam War and continued to serve his community as a Tool Room Mechanic for Murray Ohio.
Ronnie was born on April 1, 1949 in Spring Hill, Tennessee to the late Buel Norman and Helen Gray Norman.
He was baptized into Christ as a teenager at Ethridge Church of Christ and rededicated his life to Christ in 2022.
In his free time, Ronnie enjoyed riding motorcycles, hunting, fishing, and camping along the Tennessee River in Clifton. He Loved going to the mountains an looking for wildlife in Cades Cove. He also had a passion for reading Western novels.
Ronnie has been reunited with his parents and sister Martha Ruth Norman.
Ronnie will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband to his wife Barbara, a devoted father to his son Joe Norman (Melissa) and daughter Amber Peters (Josh), and a proud grandfather to his seven grandchildren: John Ethan Elder, Sophia Peters, Lillyan Norman, Cyrus Norman, Lyla Norman, Willow Norman, and Zeva Norman.
He is also survived by his siblings Jerry Norman and his wife Julie Norman, and Mary Wilson.
Ronnie will be deeply missed by his family and friends, and his memory will live on in the hearts of all those who knew him.
Visitation is 11 to 1 pm at Thousand Hills Cowboy Church
Saturday Jan 21st . Memorial Service will begin at 1pm.
