Ronnie T. Smith, age 73, of Revilo, TN passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at his residence. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, retired from Thacker Caskets, and a member of Christ Community Church. Mr. Smith served his country honorably in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert Carrol and Mattie O. Bedingfield Smith; and one brother, Jimmy Carrol Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Smith of Revilo, TN; five children, Anthony Smith, Ronita Vanderford (James), Brandon Smith, Kendric Smith (Tracey), and Sabrina Johnson (Dwayne), all of Revilo, TN; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 1:00 PM Saturday, September 17, 2022, with Tom Price and Oneal Wallace officiating. Interment will follow at Freemon Cemetery in Leoma, TN with full military honors. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at
