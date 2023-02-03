Rose Marie Ball Defoe of Athens, Alabama, formally of Pulaski, Tennessee, passed away on January 31, 2023 at her home in Limestone County, Alabama. She was born on April 7, 1957 in Pulaski, Tennessee and was 65 years old.
Rose was a loving wife, exceptional mother, and grandmother, and a caring sister. She was employed at Marshall Manufacturing, Torrington Fafnir, and Frito-Lay from which she retired from. Rose loved watching her grandsons thrive in sports and was always extremely proud of them. She loved the Lord and her family, and she loved her flowers and her birds. The Family would also like to send a special thank you to Limestone Hospice.
A visitation will be on Friday, February 3rd, 2023 from 12:00pm until 1:00pm with a funeral service to follow at 1:00pm in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory
Burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery.
She is preceded in death by her parents, William David and Elizabeth Frances Tatum Ball and her brother, William “Bill” Dean Ball.
She is survived by,
Her husband Jim Defoe of Athens, Alabama.
Daughter, Angela Dover (Chris) Putman of Decatur, Alabama.
Son, Andrew Dover of Athens, Alabama.
Daughter, Amanda Dover (David) Word of Lexington, Alabama.
Grandchildren, Devin Word, Ben Putman, Silas Dover, and Grant Putman.
Brother, Charles (Linda) Ball of Pulaski, Tennessee.
Sister, Carolyn Ball Biles (Kenneth) of Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
Sister, Mary Jane Ball White (Bobby) of Anderson, Alabama.
Several nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements for Rose Marie Ball Defoe.
