Roy C. Martin, age 75, of Spring Hill, TN, passed away Thursday, December 08, 2022, at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, TN. He was a native of Columbia, TN, a retired engineer at American Hoist Mfg., and of the Protestant faith. Mr. Martin was active in AA and was an HOA Board Member.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Claud and Christin French Martin; and one brother, James Martin.
He is survived by his wife, Faye Martin of Spring Hill, TN; daughter, Robin Mangan of Murfreesboro, TN; sister, Patty Smith of Huntsville, AL; grandson, Jacob Mangan of Murfreesboro, TN; granddaughter, Jessica Mangan of Murfreesboro, TN; several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 11:00 AM Tuesday, December 13, 2022, with Coach Tom and Tim Cunningham officiating. Interment will follow at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceburg, TN.
The family suggests memorials be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.