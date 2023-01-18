Roy Edwin Peters, age 67 of Pulaski, passed away Monday January 16, 2023 at his home.
Mr. Peters was born January 15, 1956 in Los Angeles, California to Edwin Dewy and Virginia Joan Beal Peters. He was retired from Appertain Corp. in Pulaski and preceded in death by his parents.
Celebration of Life will be at a later date.
Survivors include his sons Kyle Peters of Columbia, Chris Peters of Pulaski, daughter Janna Peters-Baldridge and husband Chris of Canyon Country, CA, brothers Wes Peters of Pacoima, CA, Glen Peters of Seattle, WA, sister Eddie Alsup, grandchildren Courtney Benno, Ryan Baldridge, Connor Baldridge.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
