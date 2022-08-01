Roy Elmer Dobbins, age 73, of Lawerenceburg, TN passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health Systems. He was known as “Guitar Roy” and was a very talented blues musician, sharing the stage with such names as Percy Sledge, Tyrone Davis, and B.B. King. He was well known for his charisma and was often considered the life of the party. Roy was a devoted husband and father and will be dearly missed. He was of Christian Faith.
He is preceded in death by his Wife, Faye “Sug” Dobbins; Parents, John Alfred Dobbins and Lillie May Blair Dobbins; Son, Michael Dobbins; Brothers, Aaron Dobbins, Nathaniel Dobbins, Lloyd Smith, Floyd Smith, Jessie Smith, Nalon Dobbins; Sisters, Catherine Scott, Johnnie Mae Simpson, Frances Ann Dobbins, Callie Mae Smith.
He is survived by his Sons, Ricky Dobbins (Lucie), Darrell Cathy (Sheri), Ray Dobbins (Yulonda), Patrick “Joe” Dobbins (Taylor), and Jeffrey Dobbins (Shay); Daughter, Betty Kelly; Sister, Louise Douglas; 16 Grandchildren; 4 Great Grandchildren; Several Nieces and Nephews.
The visitation will be held at the Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Chapel on Thursday, August 4, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service to follow at 1:00 p.m. Pastor Kevin Cross will be officiating.
Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.pettusturnbo.com
All arrangements to be handled by Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home
