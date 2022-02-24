LOCAL OBITUARY

Roy Lee “R.L.” Behel, 81, of Florence, AL, passed away February 21, 2022, at Huntsville Hospital.  R.L. was a lifelong farmer and a member of Shiloh Church of Christ.

Survivors include:

            Wife:  Virginia Behel

            Sons:  Scotty Behel(Shelia), Doyle Behel(Kim), Casey Behel(Martie) & Daryl Behel(Tanya)

            Sisters:  Marcelle Watson, Opel Thompson & Alice Richardson

            Grandchildren:  Kisha Rogers, Kassie Ros, Robyn Behel, Somer Horton, Jakelyn Freemon,

                        Chris Behel, Makenzie Hunt & Tyson Behel

            (10) Great grandchildren

Preceded in death by:

            Parents:  Roy L. Behel, Sr. & Artilue Ross Behel

            Brother:  David Ray Behel

            Sister:  Shirley Thompson & Lois Vinson

Visitation with the family will be on Thursday, February 24, 2022, from 5:00 – 8:00pm, at Greenhill Funeral Home.  The funeral service will be Friday, February 25, at 11:00am, at Shiloh Church of Christ, with McKinley Pate and R.L.’s sons & grandsons officiating.   Mr. Behel will lie in state at the church from 10:00 – 11:00am before the service. Burial will be at Shiloh Cemetery. 

Pallbearers will be:  Gary Grigsby, Mark Behel, Travis Allen, Lawrence Smith, Ricky Behel & Lonnie Clemmons.

Honorary pallbearers will be:  Lauderdale County Co-Op Board Members, Alabama Farmers Federation Board of Directors & NRCS Supervisors.

Greenhill Funeral Home will be in charge of all arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Roy Behel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you