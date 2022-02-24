Roy Lee “R.L.” Behel, 81, of Florence, AL, passed away February 21, 2022, at Huntsville Hospital. R.L. was a lifelong farmer and a member of Shiloh Church of Christ.
Survivors include:
Wife: Virginia Behel
Sons: Scotty Behel(Shelia), Doyle Behel(Kim), Casey Behel(Martie) & Daryl Behel(Tanya)
Sisters: Marcelle Watson, Opel Thompson & Alice Richardson
Grandchildren: Kisha Rogers, Kassie Ros, Robyn Behel, Somer Horton, Jakelyn Freemon,
Chris Behel, Makenzie Hunt & Tyson Behel
(10) Great grandchildren
Preceded in death by:
Parents: Roy L. Behel, Sr. & Artilue Ross Behel
Brother: David Ray Behel
Sister: Shirley Thompson & Lois Vinson
Visitation with the family will be on Thursday, February 24, 2022, from 5:00 – 8:00pm, at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Friday, February 25, at 11:00am, at Shiloh Church of Christ, with McKinley Pate and R.L.’s sons & grandsons officiating. Mr. Behel will lie in state at the church from 10:00 – 11:00am before the service. Burial will be at Shiloh Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be: Gary Grigsby, Mark Behel, Travis Allen, Lawrence Smith, Ricky Behel & Lonnie Clemmons.
Honorary pallbearers will be: Lauderdale County Co-Op Board Members, Alabama Farmers Federation Board of Directors & NRCS Supervisors.
Greenhill Funeral Home will be in charge of all arrangements.
