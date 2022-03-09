Roy Sandrell, age 84, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Tuesday, March 08, 2022, at Southern TN Regional Health System in Lawrenceburg, TN. He was a native of Loretto, TN, retired from the City of Lawrenceburg, and retired from the Metro Police Department. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Lawrenceburg and Knights of Columbus. Mr. Sandrell served his country honorably in the U.S. Air Force.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Sula Fisher Sandrell; two sisters, Mary Hughes and Annie Fowler; and two brothers, Lawrence Sandrell and James Sandrell.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, June Sandrell of Lawrenceburg, TN; two daughters, Gina Graham (Jimmy) of Murfreesboro, TN and Christie Hagan of Lawrenceburg, TN; one son, Trace Sandrell (Elena) of Sheffield, AL; one brother, Bill Sandrell (Mamie) of Loretto, TN; eight grandchildren, Josh Graham of Murfreesboro, TN, Julie Owens (Travis) of Lawrenceburg, TN, Hunter Hagan of Lawrenceburg, TN, Harrison Hagan of Lawrenceburg, TN, Timofey Denison of Sheffield, AL, Mark Sandrell of Sheffield, AL, Edward Sandrell of Sheffield, AL, and Tess Sandrell of Muscle Shoals, AL; six great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home, with a Rosary Service at 7:30 PM. Funeral Mass will be conducted at Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Lawrenceburg at 10:30 AM Friday, March 11, 2022, with Father Mark Beckman and Father Andrew Forsythe officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Lawrenceburg, TN with military honors. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church or Sacred Heart Catholic School of Lawrenceburg. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.