Roy William Henkel, age 90, passed away from this life upon earth at his Lawrenceburg, TN home on Sunday, August 20, 2023. Born March 30, 1933 to Henry and Rose (Sandschulte) Henkel as the second to last of 9 children. He was married to Henrietta Irene (Howe) for 56 years; she preceded him in death as well as his son Raymond Henry and grand-daughter, Sophie Elise, his parents and siblings Adeline Fredebeil, Lucille Niedergeses, Ruth Parkes, Martha Rogers, Rosemary Piovarcy, Wilfred Henkel and Hubert Henkel. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and retired from Reynolds Metals Co. He was an avid gardener, golfer, and carpenter. He loved to fish and was fiercely loyal to those whom he knew. He held to his faith in the Lord Jesus Christ until the end.
His living legacy are his sons, Roy William Jr. (Pattaya) of Highlands Ranch, CO, Russell John (Kimberly) of Franklin, TN and 3 grandchildren, Abigail Grace Henkel, Christopher William Henkel, and Lillirose Hope Henkel. He is also survived by his youngest brother Ray Henkel of Loretto, TN and various nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home on Thursday, August 24, 2023 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. with the Funeral Service to follow at 5:00 p.m.
Interment will take place at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Loretto, TN on Friday, August 25, 2023 beginning at 10:00 a.m.
Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home are in charge of the arrangements.
