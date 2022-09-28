Royce G Cox, 82, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away on September 27, 2022 at his home. He was the oldest founding member of the West End Fire Department and was retired from Murray Ohio. In his spare time he enjoyed Hunting and Fishing.
He is preceded in death by his Wife, Barbara Cox; Parents, Earl Cox and Kate Cox; Brothers, Waylon Cox, Lando Cox, Thomas Cox.
He is survived by his Sons, Michael Cox, Bryan Cox; 3 Brothers; 3 Sisters; Grandchildren, Hunter Cox, Tyler Cox, Mackenzie (Austin) Stovall; Great Grandchildren, Braylen Stovall, Kinlee Stovall; Several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at the Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
The Funeral Service will be held at the Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home on Thursday, September 29, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. with Brother Tony Gordy officiating.
Interment will be at Deerfield Baptist Church Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.pettusturnbo.com
All arrangements to be handled by Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home
