Royce “Buck” Ingram of Pulaski passed away Sunday morning, October 2, 2022 at NHC of Pulaski. He was born in Pulaski on October 15, 1931 and was 90 years old.
Royce owned and operated Pulaski Body Shop in Pulaski for many years. He loved riding horses in his free time. Royce was a long-time member of Giles County Quail Hunters Association, A longtime coach for American Legion / post 60 baseball and a member of the Cedar Grove UMC.
Visitation will be on Thursday, October 6, 2022 from 10:00 until 2:00 at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home.
The funeral Service will be on Thursday, October 6 at 2:00pm in the Chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home with Rev. Debbie Eubanks officiating.
The burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery.
Memorial donations are suggested to, The Giles County Humane Society, Ann Story, P O Box 237, Pulaski, Tn 38478 or Giles County High School Football or Soccer programs.
He was preceded in death by his, Parents, Edd and Gladys Ingram, his wife Judy Barnes Ingram, and his daughter, Rosemary Ingram.
He is survived by his,
Son, Tommy (Sandy) Ingram of Pulaski, TN
Daughter, Tammy Ingram (Mark) Mosley of Leoma, TN
Grandchildren, Chase, Taylor (Jessica), and Sydney Ingram, Trenton (Maryclair) Turner, and Hope (Ben) Jackson
Eight Great-Grandchildren
Brother, Bill Joe Ingram of Pulaski, TN
Special Friend, Geneva Simpson
Several nieces, nephews and a host of friends also survive.
Bennett-May-Giles County Funeral Home in charge of arrangements for Royce “Buck” Ingram.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.