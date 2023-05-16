Royce “Buddy” Tucker, Sr. passed away Friday, May 12, 2023 at Meadowbrook Nursing and Rehab. He was born in Pulaski, TN on April 11, 1944 and was 79 years old.
He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He served in the US Army and retired from Frito Lay after 37 years. Buddy loved his guns and going hunting and loved being a Papa to his grandboys. He was a man that always loved and helped anyone that needed it. After his retirement he loved sitting outside under the shade tree.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 17th, 2023 from 10:00am until 12:00pm at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 17th, 2023 at 12:00pm in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory
The burial will follow in Giles Memory Gardens.
He was preceded in death by his parents, David Leroy and Iva Mae Musgrove Tucker
He is survived by his,
Wife of 58 years, Linda Tucker of Ardmore, TN
Son, Royce (Crystal) Tucker, Jr of Ardmore, TN
Grandsons, Wesley and Walker Tucker
Brother, David L. (Shirley) Tucker, Jr of Ardmore, AL
Sister, Linda M. Daniel of Pulaski, TN
Sister, Betty R. (Thomas) Moore of Aspen Hill, TN
Brother, Timmy D. Tucker of Elkton, TN
Several nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory in charge of arrangements for Royce “Buddy” Tucker, Sr.
