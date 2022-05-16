Rual Prince Orton, age 78, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Saturday, May 14, 2022.
He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, and a former owner of Rual's Auto Sales.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Alexander and Myrtle Lee Thompson Orton; his wife, Lana Kay Choate Orton; one sister, Dean Richmond; one brother, Norman Orton; and one son, Mark Orton.
He is survived by three daughters, Karen Orton of Lawrenceburg, TN, Susan Orton of Summertown, TN, and Diana Orton of Lawrenceburg, TN; two sisters, Louise Martin of Lawrenceburg, TN and Nell Jones of Marietta, GA; one brother, Dr. Joel Orton of Pulaski, TN; three grandchildren, Evan Goolsby (Tara) of Lawrenceburg, TN, Jessie Orton of Lawrenceburg, TN, and Eric Goolsby (Karley) of Loretto, TN; two great-grandchildren, Xialynn Goolsby and Ledger Goolsby; several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 1:00 PM Thursday, May 19, 2022, with James Smith and Nate Bibens officiating.
Interment will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Lawrence County, TN.
The family suggests memorials be made to Big Fluffy Dog Rescue at www.bigfluffydogs.com/donate or to A Kid's Place/A Child Advocacy Center. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
