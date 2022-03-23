Ruby Allene Peppers Belew, 98, of Florence, AL, passed away March 23, 2022, at Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home. Allene was retired from Florence Electricity Department, where she was the Assistant Supervisor in the Collection Department. She was a member of St. James United Methodist Church and a native of Lawrence County, TN. She was a member of the Pilot Club, Music Study Club, and the Quilt Guild. Allene loved knitting, crocheting, quilting, gardening, traveling, playing cards, golfing, square dancing, and watching UNA Basketball. She also volunteered at ECM Hospital and won ribbons for her handmade quilts at the North Alabama State Fair.
Allene is survived by:
Daughter-in-law: Pam Belew
Daughter-in-love: Dewanna Grace (Larry)
Granddaughter: Emily Green (Jeremiah)
Great-grandchildren: Audrey, Avery, and Aaden
Niece: Susan Adams
Nephews: Mike & Keith McGuire and Bill Belew
She was preceded in death by:
Husband: Jackson A. Belew, Sr.
Parents: Marshall N. Peppers and Carrie Gamble Peppers
Son: Jackson A. Belew, Jr.
Sister: Willie Jo Peppers McGuire and her husband Bobby McGuire
Visitation will be Friday, March 25, 2022 from 11:00-1:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 P.M. in the funeral home chapel with Dean Bowers officiating. Burial will be in St. Joseph Methodist Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to thank the Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home Staff for all their care and support. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pilot Club Nursing Endowed Scholarship or St. James United Methodist Church.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
