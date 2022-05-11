Ruby Jean (Williams) Welch was born on April 30, 1932, in Lawrenceburg, TN, and passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 8, 2022, in her home surrounded by her loved ones.
Ruby Jean was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, but her favorite role was that of great-grandmother. She is survived by her husband, JW Welch; daughter, Deborah (Welch) Hillin; granddaughters, Amanda (Buford) Rachford and Julie (Beau Herring) Hillin; great-grandchildren, Jacquline Pusser, RJ Rachford, and Noah Rachford; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Minnie (Rippy) Williams; sisters, Zadie (Williams) Rose and Annie Lee (Williams) Green; and brothers, Edward Williams and infant.
Ruby Jean was a faithful member of the Pulaski Street Church of Christ.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 11:00 AM Friday, May 13, 2022, with Jacob Evans officiating. Interment will follow at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceburg, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
