Ruby Louise Hargrove Russell passed away Saturday morning, May 14, 2022, at Maury Regional Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Williamson County, Tennessee and was 90 years old.
Ruby was a loving mother and grandmother to all her family. She was hard working, protective, a friend and a confidante to all her family. She was fiercely independent strong Godly woman who cherished the time spent with her family. Ruby loved to fish, was a wonderful cook, enjoyed gardening, mowing her lawn, and Tunica.
Visitation will be 4:00 to 8:00 Monday, May 16, 2022 at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be 11:00am Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home Funeral Home.
The burial will follow in Giles Memory Gardens.
She was preceded in death by her husband Carl Johnny Russell. Her parents Buford Lonzo and Cora E. Hargrove. Her grandchildren Candy Hewitt Wright and Peyton Elijah Christopher Malone. Several brothers and a sister also preceded her.
She is survived by her:
Daughters - Jeannie (David) Malone of Pulaski, TN.
Nancy Jane (Emannel) Lunk of Richland Center, WI.
Barbara Louise Melton of Pulaski, TN.
Cora Jean Annette Russell of Pulaski, TN.
Sons - Johnny Wayne Russell of Montgomery, AL.
Carlton James Russell of Pulaski, TN.
William Ray (Billy) Russell of Michie, TN.
Raymond Neal Russell of West Haven, CT.
David Paul (Donna) Russell of Elkmont, AL.
Sister-in-law Marie Hargrove of Pulaski, TN.
31 Grandchildren, approximately 100 great grandchildren, and 9 great-great grandchildren also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements for Ruby Louise Hargrove Russell.
