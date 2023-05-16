Ruby Nell Spears, age 88, of Leoma, TN passed away Sunday, May 14, 2023, at her residence. She was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN, retired from Kay Windsor, and a long-time member of Long Branch Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Pete and Blanche Bailey Green; her husband, Vernon Spears; and four siblings, Delmar Andrews, Dorothy Tidwell, Imogene Tidwell, and Waymon Green.
She is survived by one daughter, Pam Spears of Leoma, TN; two sons, Gene Spears of Franklin, TN and Randy Spears of Leoma, TN; three sisters, Peggy Green, Polly Gray, and Bobbie Underwood, all of Lawrenceburg, TN; two brothers, William Green of Lebanon, TN and Mike Green of Mt. Juliet, TN; four grandchildren, Cristy Kearns of Lexington, KY, Michelle Ferragina of Alexandria, AL, Justin Spears of Nolensville, TN, and Ryan Spears of Loretto, TN; eleven great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank her sister, Polly Gray and her special friend, Lisa Justus for all the care and love over the last few years.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. Graveside services and interment will be conducted at Pleasant Grove Cemetery at 3:30 PM Wednesday, May 17, 2023, with Rodney Livingston officiating. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
